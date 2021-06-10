CRIME STOPPERS: Man no longer listed as wanted on escape charges by US Marshals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UPDATE 7/9/21: Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say Chavonte Bragg is no longer listed as wanted.

ORIGINAL: A man is wanted by US Marshals after officials say he walked away from a center in Peoria.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say 29-year-old Chavonte A. Bragg walked away from a Federal Residential Reentry Center in Peoria and did not return. His last home address was in Rock Island according to police.

He is described as being 6′0 and weighs 195 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

