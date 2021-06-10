CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested on possession of stolen vehicle charges

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on possession of stolen vehicle charges out of Silvis, Illinois.

Officials say 37-year-old James Earl Carpentier has been arrested. TV6 ran he was wanted in our Crime Stoppers segment last week.

<b>ORIGINAL:</b>

Have you seen this man?

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need help from the public in locating 37-year-old James Earl Carpentier.

Police in Silvis are looking for him on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle.

He is described as being 5′10 and weighing 180 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

