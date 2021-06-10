Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested on possession of stolen vehicle charges

A man has been arrested on possession of stolen vehicle charges out of Silvis, Illinois. TV6...
A man has been arrested on possession of stolen vehicle charges out of Silvis, Illinois. TV6 ran he was wanted in our Crime Stoppers segment last week.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on possession of stolen vehicle charges out of Silvis, Illinois.

Officials say 37-year-old James Earl Carpentier has been arrested. TV6 ran he was wanted in our Crime Stoppers segment last week.

<b>ORIGINAL:</b>

Have you seen this man?

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need help from the public in locating 37-year-old James Earl Carpentier.

Police in Silvis are looking for him on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle.

He is described as being 5′10 and weighing 180 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are treating the incident as a hit-and-run investigation.
Police looking for suspect after hit-and-run crash damaged Bettendorf used car business
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
One killed in multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Sterling
The Waste Commission of Scott County says propane tanks are creating hazards at its facilities...
Propane tank causes explosion and fire at Scott Co. Recycling Center
Police on Tuesday announced the victim had been safely located in Peoria and the suspect is on...
Woman safely located following kidnapping in Peru, Illinois

Latest News

Illinois entertainment venues ready for full capacity
Illinois entertainment venues ready for full capacity
Empty seats at the Taxslayer Center in Moline, Ill.
Illinois entertainment venues ready for full capacity
The casino which first opened in Rock Island in 1992 was acquired for a total of $120 million.
Jumer’s Casino acquired by sports betting company Bally’s for $120 million
11 News meteorologist Luke Victor says the smoke is so thick, it is being picked up on his radar.
State EPA asks AG Raoul to pursue legal action against Chemtool, cites violations
Police on Tuesday announced the victim had been safely located in Peoria and the suspect is on...
Woman safely located following kidnapping in Peru, Illinois