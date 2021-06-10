Tyson To Hold Job Fair Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tyson Foods in Joslin is looking for employees and the company is offering signing bonuses in the hope of getting new employees. The Joslin Tyson plant is hosting a special hiring event on Friday, June 11 at the SouthPark Mall in Moline from 12:00pm – 6:00pm. The plant is looking for employees in production, industrial maintenance, warehouse/material handling, food safety/quality assurance, or supply chain positions. In addition to full-time positions, Tyson is also looking to hire part-time summer help.

The Joslin Tyson plant employs more than 2,600 people, making it one of largest employers in the Quad City area. Currently, production team members can make up to $19.45 an hour, while maintenance workers can make up to $24.20 an hour. The company also offers benefits that include medical, dental, vision, prescription, 401K and Tyson stock purchase.

Tyson is offering a $3,000 hiring bonus to help fill immediate openings in production, warehousing and maintenance at the facility. The company is offering a $6,000 hiring bonus to help fill immediate openings in heavy skilled positions.

