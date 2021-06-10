Advertisement

Tyson To Hold Job Fair Friday

Fair for Joslin Plant will be at SouthPark Mall On June 11th
(Source: Tyson Foods Inc.)
(Source: Tyson Foods Inc.)
By Sharon DeRycke
Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tyson Foods in Joslin is looking for employees and the company is offering signing bonuses in the hope of getting new employees. The Joslin Tyson plant is hosting a special hiring event on Friday, June 11 at the SouthPark Mall in Moline from 12:00pm – 6:00pm. The plant is looking for employees in production, industrial maintenance, warehouse/material handling, food safety/quality assurance, or supply chain positions. In addition to full-time positions, Tyson is also looking to hire part-time summer help.

The Joslin Tyson plant employs more than 2,600 people, making it one of largest employers in the Quad City area. Currently, production team members can make up to $19.45 an hour, while maintenance workers can make up to $24.20 an hour. The company also offers benefits that include medical, dental, vision, prescription, 401K and Tyson stock purchase.

Tyson is offering a $3,000 hiring bonus to help fill immediate openings in production, warehousing and maintenance at the facility. The company is offering a $6,000 hiring bonus to help fill immediate openings in heavy skilled positions.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Police identify Eldridge woman fatally shot
New outdoor event space in downtown Davenport
Grand opening for new outdoor event space in Davenport
Davenport police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left multiple windows at the...
Bar-goers concerned for their safety over recent Davenport shooting
East Moline, Illinois
Unnamed company could bring 10,000 jobs to East Moline
A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Officials investigating ‘shooting death’ in Eldridge

Latest News

Iron and Grain opens in Hilltop
Iron and Grain opens in Hilltop
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
John Deere Classic in need of volunteers
John Deere Classic in need of volunteers
Mostly sunny and warm today with highs from the 80's to near 90°. Rain chances east?
Your First Alert Forecast