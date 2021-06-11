Advertisement

Alliant Energy: How to cut down on cooling bills

Take precaution in extreme heat as your body adjusts to the new temperatures.
Take precaution in extreme heat as your body adjusts to the new temperatures.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (KWQC) - With heat indices reaching 100 degrees, your air condition may need a little help. Alliant Energy is offering some advice to keep cool while keeping energy use in check during hot and humid weather.

-Turn up the thermostat a few degrees. Setting the thermostat temperature higher, while still staying comfortable, will save energy.

-Close the shades. You can keep rooms cooler by keeping the shades closed.

-Use ceiling fans when possible. Remember to turn off fans when leaving a room.

-Unplug unused electronics. Electronics and small appliances that are turned off off but plugged in may still be using power.

-Don’t use the TV for background noise. Instead, use a radio or sound/music from a phone app to use less energy.

Taking these steps can increase savings and help customers avoid surprises on their bills. For more tips on how to save energy at home is available at alliantenergy.com/energyefficiency.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Police identify Eldridge woman fatally shot
New outdoor event space in downtown Davenport
Grand opening for new outdoor event space in Davenport
Davenport police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left multiple windows at the...
Bar-goers concerned for their safety over recent Davenport shooting
East Moline, Illinois
Unnamed company could bring 10,000 jobs to East Moline
A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Officials investigating ‘shooting death’ in Eldridge

Latest News

Iron and Grain opens in Hilltop
Iron and Grain opens in Hilltop
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
John Deere Classic in need of volunteers
John Deere Classic in need of volunteers
Mostly sunny and warm today with highs from the 80's to near 90°. Rain chances east?
Your First Alert Forecast