Alliant Energy: How to cut down on cooling bills

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (KWQC) - With heat indices reaching 100 degrees, your air condition may need a little help. Alliant Energy is offering some advice to keep cool while keeping energy use in check during hot and humid weather.

-Turn up the thermostat a few degrees. Setting the thermostat temperature higher, while still staying comfortable, will save energy.

-Close the shades. You can keep rooms cooler by keeping the shades closed.

-Use ceiling fans when possible. Remember to turn off fans when leaving a room.

-Unplug unused electronics. Electronics and small appliances that are turned off off but plugged in may still be using power.

-Don’t use the TV for background noise. Instead, use a radio or sound/music from a phone app to use less energy.

Taking these steps can increase savings and help customers avoid surprises on their bills. For more tips on how to save energy at home is available at alliantenergy.com/energyefficiency.

