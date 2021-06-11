Augustana College signs COVID-19 College Challenge

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Augustana College announced Friday it has joined more than 340 colleges and universities in the COVID-19 College Challenge, a White House initiative to get 70-percent of the adult population vaccinated by July 4.

In 2020, the college was able to continue classes during the pandemic through a hybrid model of both in-person and online courses. About 90-percent of its students remained on campus during the school year.

“We know our students want to get back to normal, and this is an important step in that process,” said Augustana College President Steve Bahls.

A recent survey indicates that 87-percent of Augustana students who responded were fully vaccinated by May 23, 2021. An additional 5.7-percent were partially vaccinated.

Augustana has signed the pledge to be a Vaccine Champion College and commit to the three primary actions which include engaging students, faculty and staff,; organizing the college community; and deliver access to vaccine for all.

