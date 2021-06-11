Bar-goers concerned for their safety over recent Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Many Davenport residents say they’re concerned about the recent gun violence in Downtown Davenport. This comes after the shooting last Sunday morning where police say a large group gathered on the Redstone Parking ramp and fired “several dozen” shots, hitting the Figge Art Museum and the Skybridge.

The shooting happened just a few minutes before bars closed in the city when many are out walking or getting their car from the parking ramp. “I do think it’s concerning just because a lot of us are leaving the bars at that point. You never know what’s going to happen. It’s very concerning we’re leaving from a bar and that happens- you’d never expect it,” says Rachel White who was going to a Davenport bar on Thursday evening.

Josh Burrell shares similar concerns, especially since he has children: “I think it’s pretty crazy. there’s been a lot of shootings recently. I don’t know what davenport is doing about it. I have kids and I’m scared for their safety not knowing if they’ll get hit in an alleyway or something.”

Davenport Police tell TV6 the parking ramps have license plate readers, so police have information on the approximately 80 cars that were at the ramp during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is urged to contact Davenport Police or Crimestoppers.

