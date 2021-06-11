Fire at Silvis apartment complex requires multiple departments to assist

SILVIS, Illinois (KWQC) - A large fire at the Loma Linda Apartment complex has caused serious damage.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. a large fire broke out, with flames reaching all the way to the roof of the 4-unit, 2-story townhouse.

A TV6 crew on the scene said smoke was still coming from the building when they arrived.

Multiple fire departments responded, including Silvis, East Moline, Moline, and Colona. Three out of the four units were occupied at the time, however, residents of the apartment complex were evacuated safely, and the Red Cross responded to the scene.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.