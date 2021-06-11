Advertisement

Fire at Silvis apartment complex requires multiple departments to assist

The fire was reported at approximately 3:45 p.m. at the Loma Linda Apartments in Silvis, IL.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT
SILVIS, Illinois (KWQC) - A large fire at the Loma Linda Apartment complex has caused serious damage.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. a large fire broke out, with flames reaching all the way to the roof of the 4-unit, 2-story townhouse.

A TV6 crew on the scene said smoke was still coming from the building when they arrived.

Multiple fire departments responded, including Silvis, East Moline, Moline, and Colona. Three out of the four units were occupied at the time, however, residents of the apartment complex were evacuated safely, and the Red Cross responded to the scene.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

