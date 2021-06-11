Galesburg Police Department starts ‘Chief’s Corner’ community conversations

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department held their first ‘Chief’s Corner’ meeting Friday morning. The meetings are aimed at starting conversations between citizens and Chief of Police, Russell Idle. The first meeting was held at 10 a.m. at the Hy-Vee in Galesburg.

“The whole purpose here is to try to come out and meet with the community and have conversations. Listen to people’s concerns, answer their questions, find out what is important to them and what they need from their police department and to try to build relationships,” says Idle.

Chief Idle says this is something he was wanted to start since being appointed in 2019. He hopes locals will voice concerns and suggestions.

“That’s where having conversations comes into play and providing people with information and talking to them and listening to their concerns. Everything is personal, and what matters to them where they are at and what’s affecting their lives,” says Idle.

Police say the community conversations are also a response to the recent uptick in crime in Galesburg. In April, TV6 reported on a total of eight homicides in Galesburg in the past five years.

“We are trying to let them know what we are doing and that we take these things seriously and we are going to do everything in our power to make sure everybody stays safe,” Idle says.

Police hope transparency and collaboration through conversation will give residents a sense of security.

“It makes people a lot more comfortable. It makes people feel safer and more secure when they know that the people that work for them and serve them are listening and care about them,” says Idle.

The listening sessions will be held monthly throughout different locations in Galesburg. Dates and times of future sessions will be announced on the Galesburg Police Department’s Facebook page.

