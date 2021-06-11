Advertisement

Grand opening for new outdoor event space in Davenport

New outdoor event space in downtown Davenport
New outdoor event space in downtown Davenport(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quinlan Court has been in the works for months. You may have noticed the planter-like concrete rectangles being built in a parking lot along Davenport’s downtown riverfront. Now, the city is ready to put that space to work.

It’s designed as a multi-purpose, flexible outdoor event space along the Mississippi River. The planters are actually meant for seating and the space will accommodate tents, food trucks and even has electricity. A grand opening celebration for the new Quinlan Court will be held Saturday, June 12.

Part of the celebration will include the first-ever Mercado on the River. Currently, the festival market is held on Friday evenings in Moline. Now, Mercado en el Rio (market on the River) will be held on select Saturdays in Davenport throughout the summer.

The grand opening of Quinlan Court starts Saturday at 5 p-m. The Mercado on the River runs from 5 to 9 p-m.

Quinlan Court is located off River Drive and Brady Street in downtown Davenport.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Police identify Eldridge woman fatally shot
Davenport police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left multiple windows at the...
Bar-goers concerned for their safety over recent Davenport shooting
East Moline, Illinois
Unnamed company could bring 10,000 jobs to East Moline
A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Officials investigating ‘shooting death’ in Eldridge

Latest News

Iron and Grain opens in Hilltop
Iron and Grain opens in Hilltop
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
John Deere Classic in need of volunteers
John Deere Classic in need of volunteers
Mostly sunny and warm today with highs from the 80's to near 90°. Rain chances east?
Your First Alert Forecast