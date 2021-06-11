Grand opening for new outdoor event space in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quinlan Court has been in the works for months. You may have noticed the planter-like concrete rectangles being built in a parking lot along Davenport’s downtown riverfront. Now, the city is ready to put that space to work.

It’s designed as a multi-purpose, flexible outdoor event space along the Mississippi River. The planters are actually meant for seating and the space will accommodate tents, food trucks and even has electricity. A grand opening celebration for the new Quinlan Court will be held Saturday, June 12.

Part of the celebration will include the first-ever Mercado on the River. Currently, the festival market is held on Friday evenings in Moline. Now, Mercado en el Rio (market on the River) will be held on select Saturdays in Davenport throughout the summer.

The grand opening of Quinlan Court starts Saturday at 5 p-m. The Mercado on the River runs from 5 to 9 p-m.

Quinlan Court is located off River Drive and Brady Street in downtown Davenport.

