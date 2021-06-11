Advertisement

Warm Sunshine Through The Weekend

Less Humidity Expected
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - We’ll keep warm temperatures in place through the weekend, but there won’t be quite as much humidity to contend with. Look for plentiful sunshine today, followed by clear skies tonight, then more warm sunshine for Sunday. Highs should range from the mid 80′s to near 90 degrees both days. The weather pattern looks to remain quiet as we head into next week. We’ll see very little in the way of rain chances through the period, which will exacerbate drought conditions.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and warm with less humidity. High: 90°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and mild. Low: 65°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:  Warm sunshine. High: 90°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

