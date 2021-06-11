Iowa governor questions migrant flights into Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds complained in a letter that the federal government didn’t notify her before flying migrant children into the Des Moines airport in April, then shuttling them to other cities as part of an effort to join them with relatives.

In a letter sent Thursday to Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, Reynolds called for a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on immigration that should address the Biden administration’s lack of notice when it moves children through the states.

Although similar transportation and placement of migrant children has occurred during the Trump and Obama administrations, Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett says the recent flight was different because it occurred late at night and a federal agency initially denied it had organized the flight.

