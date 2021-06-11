Advertisement

McDonald’s latest company to be hit by a data breach

McDonald’s said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the data breach and that a thorough investigation was done.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT
(AP) - McDonald’s is the latest company to be hit by a data breach after unauthorized activity on its network exposed the personal data of some customers in South Korea and Taiwan.

McDonald’s said Friday that it quickly identified and contained the incident and that a thorough investigation was done.

McDonald’s said its investigation determined that only South Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed, and that they would be taking steps to notify regulators and also the customers who may be impacted.

No customer payment information was exposed. Businesses across various sectors are being targeted by cybercriminals, including some very high-profile cases in recent weeks.

