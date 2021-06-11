Police identify Eldridge woman fatally shot

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have identified an Eldridge woman who was fatally shot in a home Thursday afternoon.

The Eldridge Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol were dispatched to the home in the 300 block of West Davenport Street for a report of a shooting and found 28-year-old Jessica Bostrom dead inside the home.

The preliminary investigation resulted in the arrest of her husband, Shane Robert Bostrom, 34, on unrelated charges, police said in a media release.

He is charged with controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, both felonies, child endangerment, obstructing prosecution of defense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the arrest affidavits, Shane Bostrom had eight live marijuana plants growing in pots, two growing tents with lights, weight and humidity scales, and bags for delivery of marijuana in the home.

His five-year-old daughter who lives in the home had access to the plants and growing areas, according to the affidavits.

Glass pipes commonly used to smoke marijuana were located and had a smell of burnt marijuana, both accessible to the child. Video surveillance observed and reviewed showed Shane Bostrom removing the eight plants and placing them outside at the back of the house in an attempt to conceal evidence, according to the affidavits.

Shane Bostrom has not been charged in connection with Jessica Bostrom’s death and was still in custody as of Friday morning with a $14,300 cash-only bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.

