QC Storm announces return for 2021-2022 season

Officials with the QC Storm hockey team announced the start date for their 2021-2022 season.
(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the QC Storm hockey team announced the start date for their 2021-2022 season. After being postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, their season is set to kick off Friday, October 15th, 2021 at the TaxSlayer Center. It will be the first game since Sunday, March 8th, 2020 and will end the 505 day streak without professional hockey in the Quad Cities, according to a press release.

The full schedule for games and promotions will be announced later this summer. Fans can call 309-277-1343 for seats or email brian@quadcitystorm.com for more information.

