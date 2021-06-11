Advertisement

Shots up, virus cases down: Illinois easing rules Friday

Illinois expands vaccine eligibility
Illinois expands vaccine eligibility
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois will hit a milestone Friday. That’s when the state lifts all capacity limits on bars, restaurants, businesses and other venues.

It comes nearly 15 months after the first stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic. The Illinois health department says more than 68% of Illinois residents who are 18 or older have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 51% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The health department says 209 people with COVID-19 were in intensive care units statewide, one of the lowest counts during the pandemic. Businesses still can have their own rules for capacity, masks and social distancing.

Masks are still required on public transportation and in airports, schools and hospitals.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Police identify Eldridge woman fatally shot
New outdoor event space in downtown Davenport
Grand opening for new outdoor event space in Davenport
Davenport police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left multiple windows at the...
Bar-goers concerned for their safety over recent Davenport shooting
East Moline, Illinois
Unnamed company could bring 10,000 jobs to East Moline
A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Officials investigating ‘shooting death’ in Eldridge

Latest News

Iron and Grain opens in Hilltop
Iron and Grain opens in Hilltop
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
John Deere Classic in need of volunteers
John Deere Classic in need of volunteers
Mostly sunny and warm today with highs from the 80's to near 90°. Rain chances east?
Your First Alert Forecast