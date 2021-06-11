EAST MOLINE, Il. (KWQC) - A prospective unnamed company could bring 10,000 jobs to East Moline if the city is selected.

According to East Moline Ward 7 Alderman J.R. Rico, the company has included East Moline on its shortlist.

“Making it the largest employer in the entire Quad Cities,“ he said.

If East Moline is selected, site location would be near the I-80/I-88 interchange. The company is interested in being near river, rail and highway.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Julie Forsythe with the Quad Cities Chamber told the council the company is a large-scale manufacturing company looking for a mega site.

“What’s interesting about this is the State of Illinois put together a shortlist. This particular site made the shortlist to be submitted in this nationwide search,” Forsythe told the council.

The name of the company remains confidential, but if East Moline is chosen Alderman Rico said it could help the city that’s been trying to grow since the closure of the CASE IH plant.

“East Moline’s already been in an upward projectile. We have the bend, the rustbelt, and all those companies moving into the old Case IH area. But brining in 10,000 jobs, that’s mind blowing,“ he said.

The QC Chamber wouldn’t go into detail, but said in a statement to TV6 in part:

“The Quad Cities Chamber actively works to attract businesses and grow our region. We have 76 new business attraction & expansion projects active this fiscal year.”

The Chamber told the East Moline city council a decision is expected this summer.

