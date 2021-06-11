Advertisement

Unnamed company could bring 10,000 jobs to East Moline

By Spencer Maki
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:10 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Il. (KWQC) - A prospective unnamed company could bring 10,000 jobs to East Moline if the city is selected.

According to East Moline Ward 7 Alderman J.R. Rico, the company has included East Moline on its shortlist.

“Making it the largest employer in the entire Quad Cities,“ he said.

If East Moline is selected, site location would be near the I-80/I-88 interchange. The company is interested in being near river, rail and highway.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Julie Forsythe with the Quad Cities Chamber told the council the company is a large-scale manufacturing company looking for a mega site.

“What’s interesting about this is the State of Illinois put together a shortlist. This particular site made the shortlist to be submitted in this nationwide search,” Forsythe told the council.

The name of the company remains confidential, but if East Moline is chosen Alderman Rico said it could help the city that’s been trying to grow since the closure of the CASE IH plant.

“East Moline’s already been in an upward projectile. We have the bend, the rustbelt, and all those companies moving into the old Case IH area. But brining in 10,000 jobs, that’s mind blowing,“ he said.

The QC Chamber wouldn’t go into detail, but said in a statement to TV6 in part:

“The Quad Cities Chamber actively works to attract businesses and grow our region. We have 76 new business attraction & expansion projects active this fiscal year.”

The Chamber told the East Moline city council a decision is expected this summer.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Police identify Eldridge woman fatally shot
New outdoor event space in downtown Davenport
Grand opening for new outdoor event space in Davenport
Davenport police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left multiple windows at the...
Bar-goers concerned for their safety over recent Davenport shooting
A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Officials investigating ‘shooting death’ in Eldridge

Latest News

Iron and Grain opens in Hilltop
Iron and Grain opens in Hilltop
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
John Deere Classic in need of volunteers
John Deere Classic in need of volunteers
Mostly sunny and warm today with highs from the 80's to near 90°. Rain chances east?
Your First Alert Forecast