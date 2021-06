MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is hosting another food drive on Sunday, June 13 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Organizers say they’re hosting the food give-away to help Quad Cities families in need.

The event will be hosted at the Islamic Center located at 6005 34th Avenue in Moline.

One box will be distributed per family in your vehicle. Everyone is invited.

