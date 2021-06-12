Advertisement

Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village

By Marci Clark
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iron + Grain Coffee House opened in Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village Saturday morning. The coffee shop is located at the corner of 17th Street and Main Street.

“I am really excited to be on the Hilltop because there are so many great businesses up here and there are so many other interesting things going on and I’m excited to see it grow because for a long time, it needed something like this up here,” says Megan Hogg, General Manager at Iron + Grain.

The coffee house is a welcome addition to the growth of the Hilltop, where the pandemic caused many to close.

“The business owners struggled. The issue was, you couldn’t generate foot traffic and not everybody was set up with drive-thru’s and deliveries. We lost some businesses, now we are gaining businesses. It’s an ebb and flow of economic activity,” says Scott Tunnicliff, Executive Director of the Hilltop Campus Village.

With more business in the Hilltop, organizers say the economic boost is also a benefit to residents.

“This is going to draw from Palmer to the south, from St. Ambrose a couple blocks to the north, but most importantly, I think you’ll see it as a benefit to the residents in the immediate area too. So, this is going to be a real catalyst for the identity of the area,” Tunnicliff says.

The opening is part of a comeback for the Hilltop as COVID-19 cases decrease and an opportunity for growth.

“There’s a lot of ancillary spin off that can go forward. What I’m hoping is that we see more people coming in and it will benefit all of the small businesses,” says Tunnicliff.

Starting next week, Iron + Grain will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

