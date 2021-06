DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Due to NBC coverage of French Open Tennis, Jeopardy did not air on Friday, June 11th. We have received numerous phone calls and messages asking when and where people can watch the episode. KWQC will air Friday’s Jeopardy episode at 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 12th.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.