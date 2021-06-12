Advertisement

John Deere Classic in need of volunteers

The need for marshals and scoring volunteers is high and tournament staff said they’re hopeful.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The John Deere Classic is less than 4 weeks away and while the tournament won’t be at full capacity this year, tournament officials said they’re in need of more volunteers.

The decades-long golf tradition hasn’t had difficulty getting volunteers in the Quad Cities before. After the pandemic-related cancellation of last year’s event, they’re having trouble getting people to come back. They need 300 more people to reach their goal of 1,500 volunteers. The need for marshals and scoring volunteers is high and tournament staff said they’re hopeful.

“Maybe why volunteers are so short is just some of the hesitations. I think within the last couple of weeks we’ve seen an influx of people come in just realizing what the state of Illinois, kind of what Governor Pritzker has said about the bridge phase 5. That has really helped us move to that and that we’re looking to get 1,500,” Marshal Lamb said, the John Deere Classic Project Coordinator.

People interested in volunteering can do so by going to the John Deere Classic website.

The John Deere Classic Starts July 7th.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Police identify Eldridge woman fatally shot
New outdoor event space in downtown Davenport
Grand opening for new outdoor event space in Davenport
Davenport police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left multiple windows at the...
Bar-goers concerned for their safety over recent Davenport shooting
East Moline, Illinois
Unnamed company could bring 10,000 jobs to East Moline
A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Officials investigating ‘shooting death’ in Eldridge

Latest News

The Islamic Center says giving to others in need is one of their main beliefs.
Free fresh produce drive on Sunday
Iron and Grain opens in Hilltop
Iron and Grain opens in Hilltop
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village
Iron + Grain Coffee House opens in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village