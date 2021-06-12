John Deere Classic in need of volunteers

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The John Deere Classic is less than 4 weeks away and while the tournament won’t be at full capacity this year, tournament officials said they’re in need of more volunteers.

The decades-long golf tradition hasn’t had difficulty getting volunteers in the Quad Cities before. After the pandemic-related cancellation of last year’s event, they’re having trouble getting people to come back. They need 300 more people to reach their goal of 1,500 volunteers. The need for marshals and scoring volunteers is high and tournament staff said they’re hopeful.

“Maybe why volunteers are so short is just some of the hesitations. I think within the last couple of weeks we’ve seen an influx of people come in just realizing what the state of Illinois, kind of what Governor Pritzker has said about the bridge phase 5. That has really helped us move to that and that we’re looking to get 1,500,” Marshal Lamb said, the John Deere Classic Project Coordinator.

People interested in volunteering can do so by going to the John Deere Classic website.

The John Deere Classic Starts July 7th.

