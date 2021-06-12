Advertisement

Warm Sunshine Through The Weekend

Less Humidity Expected
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - The relief from a cool front has been slowly making its way into the area this afternoon. Earlier in the day there were dew points near 70 degrees but by the evening they’ll be in the mid-50s, making it feel much more comfortable. Temperatures will still be 5-10 degrees above normal through Monday. Although the readings will be warmer, it will not feel as muggy as what we have seen the past few days. Dry conditions will be present until late Thursday. Overall, this week will hold plenty of sunshine. A cool front Monday will drop temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday to the mid-80s, with another cold front Friday dropping weekend temperatures to near normal in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 61°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm, comfortable. High: 91°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 66°. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Police identify Eldridge woman fatally shot
New outdoor event space in downtown Davenport
Grand opening for new outdoor event space in Davenport
Davenport police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left multiple windows at the...
Bar-goers concerned for their safety over recent Davenport shooting
East Moline, Illinois
Unnamed company could bring 10,000 jobs to East Moline
A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Officials investigating ‘shooting death’ in Eldridge

Latest News

HP
Comfortable Sunday
Mostly sunny and warm today with highs from the 80's to near 90°. Rain chances east?
Your First Alert Forecast
Muggy early
Warm Sunshine Through The Weekend
Muggy early
Peak heat today