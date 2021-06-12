Warm Sunshine Through The Weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - The relief from a cool front has been slowly making its way into the area this afternoon. Earlier in the day there were dew points near 70 degrees but by the evening they’ll be in the mid-50s, making it feel much more comfortable. Temperatures will still be 5-10 degrees above normal through Monday. Although the readings will be warmer, it will not feel as muggy as what we have seen the past few days. Dry conditions will be present until late Thursday. Overall, this week will hold plenty of sunshine. A cool front Monday will drop temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday to the mid-80s, with another cold front Friday dropping weekend temperatures to near normal in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 61°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm, comfortable. High: 91°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 66°. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

