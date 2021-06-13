Burlington family holds vigil for Gun Violence Awareness Month

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Rosalinda Villareal would describe her little brother Reynaldo Villareal, better known as Rey, as someone everyone loved.

“He was just an all out great guy, just a great guy,” Villareal said, “His family was everything, nieces, nephews, he was everything to them.”

Unfortunately, Rey’s life was cut short at the age of 28.

“In September of 2019, my brother was shot and killed at a birthday gathering so this is something that impacts us a lot,” Reynaldo’s older sister Marisol Santos said.

The family and Burlington community members held a vigil at Crapo Park in honor of Villareal and others affected by gun violence.

“We were trying to do this yearly now and it’s not only for Rey, it’s not only for my brother, it’s for anyone whose suffered from gun violence,” Villareal said.

“To even just get a few people out here and kind of let them know that it’s not only about my brother, it’s about the other people we’ve lost too,” Santos said.

Santos, hoping to address what she believes to be a growing problem in Burlington.

“I believe within the past five years or so it’s (gun violence) gotten way worse than it has ever been,” Santos said.

Although time has passed, Villareal said she or anyone whose lost a loved one to gun violence ever truly heals from the trauma.

“The pain will never go away, as much as people say ‘I’m sorry, it’ll get better’ and things like that, in all reality, does it?” Villareal said.

Diavontae Davis is charged with first-degree murder in Villareal’s death and is set to go to trial on June 17 according to Santos.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.