Hundreds drawn to first Mercado en el río in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mercado en el río (market on the river) hosted its grand debut on Saturday night, with hundreds in attendance! Moline’s Mercado on Fifth expanded to Iowa for the first time, hosting the event at Quinlan Court in Downtown Davenport.

The event space has been in the works for about two years, allowing for adaptability and plenty of outdoor seating.

At the Mercado, QC Ballet Folklorico performed as well as other live bands, with of course food trucks and Mexican vendors. Mercado’s director Anamaria Rocha says this is not only a fun summer event, but it’s a way to help small businesses startup. “It helps us expand because if you live in Iowa and have aspirations to be a food vendor in a place like Mercado, you now have a way to come and do that,” says Rocha.

The next Mercado en el río in Davenport is scheduled for July 10th. You can still enjoy Mercado on Fifth in Downtown Moline every Friday night from 5 to 10 p.m.

