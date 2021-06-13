Moline City Council approves purchase of security cameras downtown

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Moline City Council approved the purchase of surveillance cameras to be installed downtown Moline. The cameras will be installed in multiple locations including Bass Street Landing, 5th Avenue, and Mercado on Fifth.

“This will help foster a family friendly atmosphere in downtown Moline,” says Geoff Manis, Moline Centre Main Street Manager.

The purchase will cost over 200 thousand dollars. The downtown Moline Street Manager says it’s a way to curb crime and keep residents safe.

“In the Quad Cities region there’s been a big uptick in car thefts and individuals breaking into cars, if that were to happen in our 5th Avenue corridor or any other corners of our downtown these cameras will catch it,” says Manis.

Manis says he’s consulted with downtown Moline businesses.

“I’ve been doing straw polls if you will and it was pretty well resounding in most every business, almost unanimously to make downtown Moline a safer place to be,” he says.

The owner of a downtown skate shop agrees.

“I think it will be beneficial especially down here. With me owning a retail business and with other restaurants down here I think it’s important to keep things monitored during the weekend especially when businesses are closed. Safety is always something that’s important and if something happens up here it needs to be seen,” says Jonathon Marlar, Owner of Keep Pushing Skate Shop.

According to Moline’s police chief, all recordings would be maintained by the city-owned server and would be kept for at least 30 days.

