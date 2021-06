ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men were assaulted with a firearm in Rock Island early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened on 5th Avenue just before 3 a.m. Officials are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677.

