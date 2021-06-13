Advertisement

Warm, but not as muggy this week

Sunny Skies Most Of This Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - A cool front overnight will drop highs into the 80s Monday. It will feel comfortable with dew points in the 40s and 50s through most of the week. There will be clearer skies and high temperatures in the 80s and 90s this week. Remember to have the sunscreen handy with a very high UV Index Monday. If you are keeping plants outside, it will help if you water them daily with the dry afternoons. Late Thursday a cold front moves in and will bring a rain chance which is expected to leave the area by Friday afternoon. This cold front alongside a weakening front behind it will bring high temperatures to the low 80s for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 66°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 87°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 62°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Police identify Eldridge woman fatally shot
New outdoor event space in downtown Davenport
Grand opening for new outdoor event space in Davenport
Rock Island Police are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted two victims with a...
Two men assaulted with a weapon in Rock Island
Police are investigating the incident, saying it was concerning that the device was left in the...
Playing child, 8, finds explosive device on Iowa street
The Islamic Center says giving to others in need is one of their main beliefs.
Free fresh produce drive on Sunday

Latest News

UV Index
Nice Monday
Keep the sunscreen handy--it'll be a bright day with warm temperatures in the 80's to low 90's.
Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues
Keep the sunscreen handy--it'll be a bright day with warm temperatures in the 80's to low 90's.
Your First Alert Forecast
HP
Warm Sunshine Through The Weekend