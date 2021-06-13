Warm, but not as muggy this week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - A cool front overnight will drop highs into the 80s Monday. It will feel comfortable with dew points in the 40s and 50s through most of the week. There will be clearer skies and high temperatures in the 80s and 90s this week. Remember to have the sunscreen handy with a very high UV Index Monday. If you are keeping plants outside, it will help if you water them daily with the dry afternoons. Late Thursday a cold front moves in and will bring a rain chance which is expected to leave the area by Friday afternoon. This cold front alongside a weakening front behind it will bring high temperatures to the low 80s for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, mild. Low: 66°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 87°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 62°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.