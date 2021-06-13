Advertisement

Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues

Sunny Skies This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Updated: 12 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - A large area of high pressure will provide us with plenty of sunshine for your Sunday, and northerly winds will continue to usher in some dry air as well. That means that while temperatures will remain well above normal in the 80′s to low 90′s, we won’t feel the mugginess we’ve been used to lately. Sunny skies and warm highs will continue through much of the work week. Our next best chance for precipitation will occur Thursday night, with showers and thunderstorms moving into the region.

TODAY:  Warm sunshine and less humid. High: 91°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and mild. Low: 66°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:  Mostly sunny and warm. High: 88°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph.

Warm Sunshine Through The Weekend