Whiteside County to hold COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from Monday, June 14 to Friday, June 18.

The clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. each day. It will be held at the Whiteside County Health Department.

Officials say that the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered. No appointment is necessary.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children 12 years old and older.

