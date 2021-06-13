Advertisement

Whiteside County to hold COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic

Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine(David Goldman | AP Photo/David Goldman)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from Monday, June 14 to Friday, June 18.

The clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. each day. It will be held at the Whiteside County Health Department.

Officials say that the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered. No appointment is necessary.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children 12 years old and older.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Police identify Eldridge woman fatally shot
New outdoor event space in downtown Davenport
Grand opening for new outdoor event space in Davenport
Rock Island Police are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted two victims with a...
Two men assaulted with a weapon in Rock Island
Police are investigating the incident, saying it was concerning that the device was left in the...
Playing child, 8, finds explosive device on Iowa street
The Islamic Center says giving to others in need is one of their main beliefs.
Free fresh produce drive on Sunday

Latest News

Moline City Council approves purchase of security cameras downtown
Moline City Council approves purchase of security cameras downtown
Keep the sunscreen handy--it'll be a bright day with warm temperatures in the 80's to low 90's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Burlington family holds vigil for Gun Violence Awareness Month
Burlington family holds vigil for Gun Violence Awareness Month
Moline's Mercado on Fifth expanded to Iowa for the first time, hosting Mercado en el río at...
Hundreds drawn to first Mercado en el río in Davenport