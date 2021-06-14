Advertisement

Henry Vargas, Quad Cities civil rights leader, dies at 92

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 17 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Henry Vargas of Davenport, an influential and accomplished civil rights leader, died last Monday at 92 years old.

Vargas was a founding father of LULAC Council 10, the Davenport chapter of the Latin American Equality Organization. He also helped found the Davenport Civil Rights Commission which was the first such commission in the state of Iowa.

“He was a generous, humble, family man. He took pride in each and every one of his children,” said his daughter Rita Vargas. “You just help each other, and that’s I think one of the great things that I learned from my dad, is you don’t hold anybody back.”

Henry Vargas was elected an inaugural member of the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame in 2017 for his accomplishments.

