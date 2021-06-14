Advertisement

High court rejects 2 Virginia white nationalist rally cases

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place the convictions of two men who as members of a white supremacist group participated in a white nationalist rally in Virginia in 2017 that turned violent.

The high court said Monday that it would not take the case of Michael Miselis or Benjamin Daley, who participated in the rally as members of the “Rise Above Movement,” or “RAM.” Both pleaded guilty to federal rioting charges in connection with the Virginia rally.

As is typical, the high court didn’t comment in turning away their cases.

Miselis and Daley admitted they punched and kicked demonstrators who showed up to protest against white nationalists during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017. One person died after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting the rally. Shortly after, a Virginia State Police helicopter that officials said was assisting with the rally crashed, killing the pilot and a trooper.

Miselis and Daley had challenged their convictions by arguing that the Anti-Riot Act, a law they pleaded guilty to violating, is overbroad under the First Amendment’s free speech clause. A federal appeals court had ruled against them.

Daley was sentenced to 37 months in prison. Miselis was sentenced to 27 months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island Police are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted two victims with a...
Two men assaulted with a weapon in Rock Island
Police are investigating the incident, saying it was concerning that the device was left in the...
Playing child, 8, finds explosive device on Iowa street
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
One killed in car versus motorcycle crash Sunday in Sterling
A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Police identify Eldridge woman fatally shot

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden says Putin a ‘worthy adversary’
Weston Schaefer's organs has helped at least 37 children.
1-year-old organ donor saves dozens of children’s lives
British PM Boris Johnson announces the delay of government plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions...
‘Freedom Day’ for England pushed back 4 weeks to July 19
In this Sunday, April 12, 2020 file photo, Denver Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila enters the...
US Catholic bishops meet amid divisions on Communion policy
Police looking for suspect after hit-and-run crash damaged Bettendorf used car business