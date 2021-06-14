One killed in car versus motorcycle crash Sunday in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a car versus motorcycle crash Sunday night in Sterling.

Sterling police were dispatched at 6:30 p.m. to West 4th Street and East Avenue.

Two people had minor injuries and were treated and released. The third person suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at CGH Medical Center a short time later.

No other information has been released as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.