Advertisement

One killed in car versus motorcycle crash Sunday in Sterling

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a car versus motorcycle crash Sunday night in Sterling.

Sterling police were dispatched at 6:30 p.m. to West 4th Street and East Avenue.

Two people had minor injuries and were treated and released. The third person suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at CGH Medical Center a short time later.

No other information has been released as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Island Police are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted two victims with a...
Two men assaulted with a weapon in Rock Island
Police are investigating the incident, saying it was concerning that the device was left in the...
Playing child, 8, finds explosive device on Iowa street
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Police identify Eldridge woman fatally shot

Latest News

Police looking for suspect after hit-and-run crash damaged Bettendorf used car business
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Highs in the 80s
Plenty of sun this week
For now, the Kindness Café will be operating out of Crystal Lake Cave on the weekends.
Dubuque homeless shelter rolls out food truck to combat food insecurity