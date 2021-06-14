Plenty of sunshine this week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Our stretch of warm, dry, sunny weather will continue as we head through the first half of the work week. Look for highs in the middle to upper 80′s this afternoon, Tuesday and Wednesday, then readings near the 90 degree mark Thursday. Our next frontal system should arrive Thursday night, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms continuing into Friday. Sunshine should return for the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 80′s. Don’t look for much precipitation into next week, as conditions will remain dry.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and comfortably warm. High: 88°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 61°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 86°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.