Advertisement

Plenty of sunshine this week

Dry conditions/drought will develop over our area the next two weeks without much rain
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Lots of sunshine will be found in our area this week along with much more comfortable humidity. While it is a welcomed sight for our bodies, our lawns, plants and crops, not so much. The lower humidity along with sunshine and light winds will continue to dry things out at a quick pace. This means watering lawns and plants on a daily basis this week. Temps will top out in the mid to upper 80s each day this week. Our next shot at rain isn’t until Thursday night into Friday, but there is low confidence where the thunderstorm complex will develop at this time.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 88º. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 61°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 86º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Rock Island Police are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted two victims with a...
Two men assaulted with a weapon in Rock Island
Police are investigating the incident, saying it was concerning that the device was left in the...
Playing child, 8, finds explosive device on Iowa street
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
One killed in car versus motorcycle crash Sunday in Sterling
A police presence has a portion of Davenport Street blocked off in Eldridge. As of 2:20 p.m.,...
Police identify Eldridge woman fatally shot

Latest News

Highs in the 80s
Plenty of sunshine this week
Highs in the 80s
Plenty of sun this week
UV Index
Warm, but not as muggy this week
UV Index
Nice Monday