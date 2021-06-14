Plenty of sunshine this week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Lots of sunshine will be found in our area this week along with much more comfortable humidity. While it is a welcomed sight for our bodies, our lawns, plants and crops, not so much. The lower humidity along with sunshine and light winds will continue to dry things out at a quick pace. This means watering lawns and plants on a daily basis this week. Temps will top out in the mid to upper 80s each day this week. Our next shot at rain isn’t until Thursday night into Friday, but there is low confidence where the thunderstorm complex will develop at this time.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 88º. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 61°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 86º.

