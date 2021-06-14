Advertisement

Police looking for suspect after hit-and-run crash damaged Bettendorf used car business

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that caused significant damage to a used car business over the weekend.

According to a witness, the vehicle was heading on State Street around 2:10 a.m. Sunday when the driver lost control on the curve where it becomes a one-way street onto Grant Street and hit several used vehicles before hitting the Premier Picks Auto building. The vehicle also hit a downtown decorative planter.

Police say the driver fled the scene before police arrived. So far, they have not identified a suspect. The suspect ran southbound across State Street and disappeared in-between the buildings. If you think you have any information, contact Bettendorf police.

