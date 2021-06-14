Propane tank causes explosion and fire at Scott Co. Recycling Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Waste Commission of Scott County says propane tanks are creating hazards at its facilities and it us asking the public to keep all propane tanks out of recycling carts and garbage carts. That, after a recent fire and explosion at the recycling center.

A propane tank, like the ones used by campers, recently caused a fire at the Scott Area Recycling Center. That includes a small fire and explosion in May from a propane tank that was tossed into a recycling cart. The propane tank was compressed during the the baling process, causing an explosion that startled an employee working nearby. Officials say even when the tanks are empty, they remain pressurized and can explode when compacted. The improper disposal of these tanks puts the safety of workers at risk and threatens the environment.

A clip of the small fire and exposition that occurred can be viewed here : https://youtu.be/nn9sc9VdEbA

Empty propane tanks of any size can be dropped off for proper disposal at the Household Hazardous Material Facility, 5640 Carey Avenue in Davenport. The Facility is open for summer hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of each month. No appointment is necessary, and there is no charge for residents of Scott and Rock Island Counties.

Not sure how to dispose of something? Visit www.wastecom.com and click the big green button to search the database.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.