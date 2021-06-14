Firefighters respond to Rock Island house fire Sunday

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to a house fire near 25th and 18th streets.

Flames were visible coming from the side of the house as firefighters worked to put out the fire, a viewer-submitted video shows.

TV6 reached out to officials about the cause of the fire and if there were any injuries, they are unable to provide any details at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.