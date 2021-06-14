Advertisement

Firefighters respond to Rock Island house fire Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 16 hours ago
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to a house fire near 25th and 18th streets.

Flames were visible coming from the side of the house as firefighters worked to put out the fire, a viewer-submitted video shows.

TV6 reached out to officials about the cause of the fire and if there were any injuries, they are unable to provide any details at this time.

