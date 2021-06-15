Advertisement

Chemtool parent company says pay, benefits will continue for employees

The company will also provide counseling support for all those who want or need it.
Monday, June 14, 2021, in South Beloit, Ill.
Monday, June 14, 2021, in South Beloit, Ill.
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Pay and benefits will continue for employees while containment and clean up is ongoing following the Chemtool fire in Rockton on Monday.

Chemtool’s parent company, Lubrizol, said in a statement Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. that the company will also provide counseling support for all those who want or need it. Lubrizol added they have committed support to the North Western Illinois Red Cross and the Northern Illinois Food Banks.

“To-date test results do not show any health risk other than the short-term irritation one would normally experience in the presence of smoke. We do not expect any short or long-term health impacts otherwise,” according to Lubrizol.

Lubrizol secured and activated US Fire Pump, a third-party, specialty emergency response team to travel to Rockton for support in extinguishing the fire. Those resources are working actively with local teams, including deploying firefighting foam to suppress the fire.

“We regret the impact on our neighbors and also are committed to supporting the community. We continue to work with experts and government agencies on environmental air and water monitoring,” Lubrizol said.

