Des Moines County man arrested on harassment charges

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on harassment charges in Des Moines County, Iowa.

Officials with the county sheriff’s office say they were called to speak with a person in reference to harassment on June 14. Officials say the victim told them 36-year-old Joshua Claeys had been sending her emails threatening to harm her. The victim also told officials Claeys was also sending harassing texts to her daughter according to officials.

Deputies followed up with Claeys and police say he admitted to sending the emails to the complainant.

Claeys, of West Burlington, was placed under arrest. He is being charged with 1st-degree harassment and was taken to the Des Moines County Jail.

