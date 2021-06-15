Featured music acts announced for this summer’s Alternating Currents festival

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Alternating Currents will be returning to the Quad Cities this summer. Festival officials announced on Tuesday they will showcase 100+ performances, film screenings and art-related events at more than 20 venues in downtown Davenport. The festival will begin on August 19 and go to August 22.

“Designed to showcase the vibrant culture of our downtown areas, the annuals event is billed as a music, film, comedy and art experience,” officials announced on Tuesday. “Alternating Currents is produced by Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), a division of the Quad Cities Chamber, in collaboration with local talent across our region’s creative community.”

Alternating Currents officials announced featured live music acts this year. The 4-day festival will feature music from all genres from rock to country, folk, singer/songwriter, funk and more.

Among the lineup this year:

You can read more from the release below.

“Alternating Currents is back and stronger than ever with more musicians, performers, artists and opportunities to explore our downtowns. A more detailed schedule and additional acts and entertainment will be announced soon.

“We have something for everyone’s tastes - just come down and check it out,” said Jason Gilliland, director of events for DDP. “If you walk into a bar or venue and decide ‘this one’s not for me,’ you can just walk down the street to another performance. It’s the perfect event to find your next favorite artist you didn’t know before.”

Gilliland said this year’s Alternating Currents will feature more outdoor stages spread across downtown Davenport. While focused in downtown Davenport, additional Alternating Currents events will be announced soon for some of the neighboring QC downtowns.

Alternating Currents events are free to attend. But other Quad Cities classics are being held in conjunction with the festival, such as Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Riverfront Pops, and have their own admission and tickets

With more events being added regularly, participants are invited to keep track of the lineup by visiting alternatingcurrentsqc.com.”

