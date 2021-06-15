Advertisement

Gilda’s Club hosts acupuncture workshop

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you been interested in acupuncture but need to know more about it before trying it? Gilda’s Club is hosting a free acupuncture workshop later this month, and it’s open to anyone impacted by cancer.

Darcie Carlton is licensed and board certified in Acupuncture. She will give an overview of traditional Chinese medicine and how it can support cancer patients in helping relieve cancer and treatment side effects.

The workshop will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 6:00-7:00PM at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities new Moline Clubhouse located at 600 John Deere Road.

Registration is required at http://www.gildasclubqc.org/calendar. For questions, please call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504 or email gc@gildasclubqc.org

