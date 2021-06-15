Goat yoga is coming to the Mississippi Valley Fair

Advertisement

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Good news for those who enjoy spending time with goats - goat yoga will be coming to the Mississippi Valley Fair this summer.

“Also known as caprine vinyasa, baby goat yoga has gotten hundreds of people practicing their asanas in the company of adorable baby goats,” officials said in a release on Tuesday. “A caprine vinyasa session is meant to be a relaxed form yoga, consisting of various asanas (poses) primarily at beginner level and intended to be open to yogis of every skill level.”

The event will be on Sunday, August 8 at the SMA building. You can sign up the day of the class at 12:30 p.m., the class will begin at 1 p.m.

Officials say the class is about 45 minutes long and admission onto the fairgrounds is $10 per person and $5 for the class. Yogis are asked to bring their own yoga mat to participate.

  • How to prepare for a baby goat yoga class:
    • Wear clothes that you will not mind getting licked by baby goats
    • Expect some accidents to occur on the practice floor
    • Tie back your hair if it is long

