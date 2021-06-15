Hanover woman pleads guilty in connection with man’s death

JO DAVIESS, County, Ill. (KWQC) - A Hanover, Illinois, woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of Keith Heidenreich, whose body was recovered from the Mississippi River in March.

Danielle K. Heidenreich, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday to concealment of a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony, in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court and was sentenced to five years in prison.

She will receive credit for 65 days already served in the Jo Daviess County Jail, court records show. The sentence will be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony.

Her co-defendant, Levi T.J. Meyers,36, Freeport, remains in custody on five counts of first-degree murder and one count each of concealment of a homicidal death and aggravated battery. He has a status hearing June 24.

Levi T.J. Meyers,36, Freeport (KWQC/Jo Daviess County State's Attorney's Office)

Keith Heidenreich’s body was recovered from the river at Miller’s Landing, 6898 Marina Road, in rural Savanna on March 10.

Investigators say they believe his death was related to incidents inside the home of Meyers and Danielle Heidenreich at 50 Blackhawk St. in Hanover.

Police say Keith Heidenreich’s body was then driven by vehicle to the Miller’s Landing location and placed into the river.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.