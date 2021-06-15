Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Livestream
Vaccination
Hometown Hero
Search
Home
News
Vaccination
Tracking the Curve
National
International
Noticias
Descubre
Real Conversations
Livestream
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Closings
Weather Maps
River Levels
Traffic Cams
Iowa Road Conditions
Illinois Road Conditions
Sports
Spotlight Athlete
Scoreboard
Highlight Zone
Video
Hometown Hero
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Hello Quad Cities
Quad Cities Live
Community Calendar
Paula Sands Live
Contact Us/Submit Idea
Newsletter
Midday Medical
TV6 Investigates
Coronavirus
Vaccination FAQ
COVID-19 Map
Learn United
Submit Photos & Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
Hello Quad Cities June 14 to 18 2021
Hello Quad Cities June 14
By
KWQC Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Police looking for suspect after hit-and-run crash damaged Bettendorf used car business
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
One killed in multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Sterling
Propane tank causes explosion and fire at Scott Co. Recycling Center
Firefighters respond to Rock Island house fire Sunday
Latest News
Hello Quad Cities June 14 2021
Hellos June 11 2021
Grand opening for new outdoor event space in Davenport
Hellos June 10 2021