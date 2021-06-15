Illinois entertainment venues ready for full capacity

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The state of Illinois ended COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, returning the state to a pre-pandemic life with full capacity at stadiums and entertainment venues.

Venues large and small in the Quad Cities, including the TaxSlayer Center, are ready for the comeback.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Scott Mullen, Executive Director of the TaxSlayer Center said, “We’re just working the phones trying to get some shows lined up and I think it’s going to be a pretty busy year.”

After a year of COVID-19 restrictions, guests returning to the stadium will notice some changes, including mobile foot and beverage ordering, new cleaning methods, and bacteria killing UV lights on escalators.

“We got an accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council for cleaning, disinfection certification. Making sure the things we’re doing kill the bacteria,” Mullen said.

Smaller venues, including Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse and Playcrafters Barn Theatre are excited for the return as well. Playcrafters has been in the Quad Cities since 1929.

“People are still a little slow coming back to the theaters,” Playcrafters President Bruce Duling said, “It’s just a matter of time before people start coming in. They’re looking for something to do. Something new.”

The unique theater is inside an old dairy barn and is an up-close experience for guests.

After time closed and no real income for the community theater, the doors are open once again with shows already planned for the rest of the year.

“We’re a community based organization that depends on the community to keep us alive and we can’t wait to see you again,” Duling said.

