Illinois records fewest new COVID-19 cases since March 2020

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois is reporting the lowest daily cases of coronavirus since March 2020.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting Monday 165 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 9 additional deaths.

Public health officials say nearly 69% of adults in Illinois have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose with 52% of adults being fully vaccinated. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 7-13 is 1.1%.

There have been 1.38 million Illinois COVID-19 cases, including 23,070 deaths. The Department of Public

