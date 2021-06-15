Illinois State Police looking for dashcam footage following fatal motorcycle crash on I80

Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State troopers are hoping to identify the driver of a vehicle that may have seen a fatal motorcycle crash earlier this month.

Officials with the Illinois State Police posted to Facebook saying they were looking for the driver of a white truck tractor, white semi-trailer, who could have been a non-contact vehicle in a fatal motorcycle crash. The crash happened on June 9 at 7:43 a.m., on I80 westbound at milepost 126. The milepost is between Shorewood and Channahon.

“The motorcycle lost control and struck the median wires/pole,” police said in a Facebook post. “According to the witnesses, the driver of the commercial motor vehicle did pull over post-crash, exited his truck, walked around, and subsequently left.”

Police say they are looking to speak to the driver of the semi and see if any passing drivers at the time had a dashcam that captured the CMV parked on the shoulder.

“It is a one unit crash with no suspicion that the CMV driver is at fault,” police said.

If you have any information regarding this crash or dashcam video of the parked semi on the shoulder following the crash, please contact District 5 Headquarters at (815)726-6377.

