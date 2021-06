GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A portion of Maple Avenue will be closed in Galesburg starting on Wednesday, June 16.

City officials say pending weather, Maple Avenue will be closed from Sanborn to Dayton to through traffic. This is expected to begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and go until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 18.

The closure will be so crews can work on manhole reconstruction.

