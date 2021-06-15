Woman safely located following kidnapping in Peru, Illinois

PERU, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the FBI in Chicago, along with the Peru Police Department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon following reports of a kidnapping Monday morning in Peru.

Police on Tuesday announced the victim had been safely located in Peoria and the suspect is on the run.

You can watch the press conference in progress below.

ORIGINAL:

Officials with the FBI Chicago office say at approximately 5:05 a.m. police were informed of a juvenile kidnapping. The victim, who is approximately 14-16 years old, was seen near the intersection of Plum and 7th Street in Peru. Officials say witnesses reported two men in a white pick-up truck with a topper, forcing the teen into the vehicle, they could hear screaming and yelling.

Police on Monday said the 911 caller said they heard a female screaming for help. Once crews arrived they did collect evidence and say the victim was taken against her will.

“Video surveillance indicates the suspect vehicle to be a large white SUV, possibly a Ford,” officials said in a Facebook post. “The vehicle is in the below pictures and anyone with information is urged to call the Peru Police Department at 815-223-2151 ext. 0.”

The FBI is helping by providing investigative assistance to lead investigative agency in Peru with the police department.

More details are expected to be released at 4 p.m. following a press conference in Peru. TV6 will work to update this story as that information becomes available.

Tips can be reported to the FBI (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 or directly to Peru Police Department.

