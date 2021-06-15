Advertisement

Woman safely located following kidnapping in Peru, Illinois

Police on Tuesday announced the victim had been safely located in Peoria and the suspect is on...
Police on Tuesday announced the victim had been safely located in Peoria and the suspect is on the run.(kwqc, peru police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERU, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the FBI in Chicago, along with the Peru Police Department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon following reports of a kidnapping Monday morning in Peru.

Police on Tuesday announced the victim had been safely located in Peoria and the suspect is on the run.

You can watch the press conference in progress below.

ORIGINAL:

Officials with the FBI Chicago office say at approximately 5:05 a.m. police were informed of a juvenile kidnapping. The victim, who is approximately 14-16 years old, was seen near the intersection of Plum and 7th Street in Peru. Officials say witnesses reported two men in a white pick-up truck with a topper, forcing the teen into the vehicle, they could hear screaming and yelling.

Police on Monday said the 911 caller said they heard a female screaming for help. Once crews arrived they did collect evidence and say the victim was taken against her will.

“Video surveillance indicates the suspect vehicle to be a large white SUV, possibly a Ford,” officials said in a Facebook post. “The vehicle is in the below pictures and anyone with information is urged to call the Peru Police Department at 815-223-2151 ext. 0.”

The FBI is helping by providing investigative assistance to lead investigative agency in Peru with the police department.

More details are expected to be released at 4 p.m. following a press conference in Peru. TV6 will work to update this story as that information becomes available.

Tips can be reported to the FBI (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 or directly to Peru Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are treating the incident as a hit-and-run investigation.
Police looking for suspect after hit-and-run crash damaged Bettendorf used car business
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
One killed in multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Sterling
The Waste Commission of Scott County says propane tanks are creating hazards at its facilities...
Propane tank causes explosion and fire at Scott Co. Recycling Center

Latest News

Illinois entertainment venues ready for full capacity
Illinois entertainment venues ready for full capacity
Empty seats at the Taxslayer Center in Moline, Ill.
Illinois entertainment venues ready for full capacity
The casino which first opened in Rock Island in 1992 was acquired for a total of $120 million.
Jumer’s Casino acquired by sports betting company Bally’s for $120 million
11 News meteorologist Luke Victor says the smoke is so thick, it is being picked up on his radar.
State EPA asks AG Raoul to pursue legal action against Chemtool, cites violations