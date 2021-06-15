Advertisement

Police: Passengers shoot at each other in Davenport; leaves car, home damaged

Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday in Davenport that left a house and a...
Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday in Davenport that left a house and a car damaged. Police say they were called to the intersection of Main Street and Pleasant Street shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of shots being fired.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday in Davenport that left a house and a car damaged.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Main Street and Pleasant Street shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of shots being fired. Preliminary information shows two vehicles were at the intersection when a dispute took place between the passengers in the vehicles. Police say the dispute escalated into shots being fired.

Passengers in both vehicles began shooting at one another, leaving several fired casings at the scene according to police.

At least one home and one vehicle was damaged from the shooting. No injuries have been reported.

Police tell TV6 they did locate one party involved in the incident and detectives are following up.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips mobile app or submit an online tip at the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are treating the incident as a hit-and-run investigation.
Police looking for suspect after hit-and-run crash damaged Bettendorf used car business
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
One killed in multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Sterling
The Waste Commission of Scott County says propane tanks are creating hazards at its facilities...
Propane tank causes explosion and fire at Scott Co. Recycling Center
Police on Tuesday announced the victim had been safely located in Peoria and the suspect is on...
Woman safely located following kidnapping in Peru, Illinois

Latest News

Illinois entertainment venues ready for full capacity
Illinois entertainment venues ready for full capacity
Empty seats at the Taxslayer Center in Moline, Ill.
Illinois entertainment venues ready for full capacity
The casino which first opened in Rock Island in 1992 was acquired for a total of $120 million.
Jumer’s Casino acquired by sports betting company Bally’s for $120 million
11 News meteorologist Luke Victor says the smoke is so thick, it is being picked up on his radar.
State EPA asks AG Raoul to pursue legal action against Chemtool, cites violations
Police on Tuesday announced the victim had been safely located in Peoria and the suspect is on...
Woman safely located following kidnapping in Peru, Illinois