Police: Passengers shoot at each other in Davenport; leaves car, home damaged

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday in Davenport that left a house and a car damaged.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Main Street and Pleasant Street shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of shots being fired. Preliminary information shows two vehicles were at the intersection when a dispute took place between the passengers in the vehicles. Police say the dispute escalated into shots being fired.

Passengers in both vehicles began shooting at one another, leaving several fired casings at the scene according to police.

At least one home and one vehicle was damaged from the shooting. No injuries have been reported.

Police tell TV6 they did locate one party involved in the incident and detectives are following up.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips mobile app or submit an online tip at the Crime Stoppers website.

