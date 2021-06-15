QCA regional blood center in need of donations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As Monday marked World Blood Donor Day, ImpactLife is urging people to donate blood. This comes as the first week of June marked the lowest donations they’ve collected in more than a year.

“It was the lowest collections that we’ve seen in the previous 15 months, or in other words in all of the COVID 19 pandemic,” Kirby Winn said, the Public Relations Manager at ImpactLife.

ImpactLife serves 120 hospitals throughout 4 states. Their goal is to collect 3,600 weekly donations, which Winn said puts them in a comfortable position, however, they’ve been averaging 3,200 weekly donations. In the first week of June, they collected 2,500 donations.

“We’ve got to do a little bit better. We need to be up closer to that 3,600 to stay caught up [to] ensure our ability to maintain a sufficient blood supply,” Winn said.

From blood drive cancellations throughout the pandemic to the summer season, there are multiple contributing factors to the lower turnout.

“There’s always the challenge of ensuring that blood components are on the shelves ready to transfuse at the hospitals we serve every day of the year. Summer becomes a little more challenging not because the use of blood goes up, that stays about the same, but it’s the rate of blood donation that concerns us,” he said. “We don’t have a shortage, it’s not that we’re out of blood, and hospitals can’t take care of patients, but we’ve got to see a little bit better results in the regions that we serve and it’s our obligation and responsibility to get out there and ensure that we have a sufficient supply, especially as we come closer to Fourth of July, which has its own challenge of a big holiday weekend.”

Blood donations can help people within the Quad Cities community and beyond.

“What was donated last week and tested and delivered is being used and what’s donated today might be used tomorrow or the next day,” Winn said, “So we thank everyone who comes out to give and we invite more to join in our mission.”

ImpactLife is also giving vouchers to individuals who donate during this time.

“It’s good for a $10 gift card. It can be redeemed at their choosing either online or by phone to a number of different retailers and so that’s just kind of an extra way to say thank you. We know people aren’t really giving to put a $10 gift card in their pocket, there are other more important reasons, but that is, you know, something of an extra this time of year that we have.”

Individuals interested in donating blood can sign up through BloodCenter.org to find a donation location near them or call 563-359-5401 to schedule an appointment.

